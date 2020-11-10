Morgan Wallen Takes a ‘Self-Break’ After Being Kicked From ‘Saturday Night Live’
The country was initially set as a musical guest on the October 10 of the popular comedy show NBC before losing its gig just days before its SNL debut for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Ice Showbiz – Country music singer Morgan Wallen He separated from the world for two weeks and cleared his head after being excluded from a successful comedy show.Saturday Night Live“For breaching the Coronavirus Protocol.
The rising star was booked as a musical guest for the US series on October 10, but lost the gig just days before his SNL debut after he was photographed partying without a mask and randomly kissing girls after a University of Alabama soccer match on October 3.
He issued a public apology for his actions, admitting that they were “too short-sighted”, and promised to do better in the future, and in a new interview on the “Bobbycast” podcast, Wallen revealed that he fully understood the cause of the backlash.
He said, “I know I have young children looking at me.” “I have to be aware of the things (I do) – I’m not going to let people control the way I live my life, (but) I also want to be vigilant.”
“Honestly, I gave birth to a son, it’s clear now that I don’t know that I would be proud to show his videos,” he continued, referring to his three-month-old son Indigo, with his ex-fiancée KT Smith. “I have to think of some things a little differently.”
Wallen recalls taking a self-pause after the argument to regroup.
He said, “It took me a while, like about two weeks, and my phone just turned off and I didn’t look at it.” “I drove on jars, things like that, and just cleaned my head. It was really good for me.”
Wallen concluded, “It kind of forced me to turn away from thinking and look at myself and get to know myself again. That was fine for me.”
