Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelly are “determined” to be healthy again after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Instagram

The “ Good Doctor ” stars and the real-life couple revealed via social media that they have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and are under quarantine at their home in Vancouver.

Ice Showbiz – “Good doctor“stars Richard Schiff And his wife Sheila Kelly Both have tested positive for Covid-19.

The couple took to their social media pages on Tuesday 10 November to reveal their diagnosis, and reported that they are self-isolating at their home in Vancouver, Canada.

“On Election Day, I tested positive for Covid-19,” Richard wrote on Twitter. “This has been the most unusual week of our life. Thesheilakelley is also positive.” “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to be healthy again. We are attracting everyone out there who suffers from this thing. Love is here.”

Richard Schiff announced that he and his wife Sheila Kelly have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

In a post on her Instagram page, Sheila added: “Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19. We are in quarantine at our home in Vancouver, and are recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine.” And the next time you can’t catch your breath. The symptoms change drastically every day even every hour. ”

“I am grateful to practice personification @ s.factor.official as it catches me deep in my body. It helps me cope from minute to minute. For those who don’t have this virus, keep them healthy, keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we are in.” This is together. Breathe deeply. Breathe slowly. Breathe fully. We will get through this together. ”

<br />

Deadline stated that production in the new season of “The Good Doctor” continued due to the fact that Richard and Sheila are isolating from each other, with the filming schedule reworked to affect their temporary absence.

Ironically, “The Good Doctor” will tackle the Corona virus epidemic in the coming episodes.