Europe is wondering if it can count on us again, and who will win

BRUSSELS – Many European leaders have been treated with contempt by President Trump, who sees them as competitors and losers rather than allies, and eyeing the possibility of a Biden presidency. But they are painfully aware that four years of Mr. Trump’s existence have changed the world – and the United States – in ways that will not be so easily reversed.

Even if civility can be restored, basic trust has been broken, and many European diplomats and experts believe that the foreign policy of the United States is no longer bipartisan and thus no longer reliable. “The bright city on the hill is not as bright as it used to be,” Reinhard Boutecover, the leading German member of the European Parliament, said bluntly.

“Europeans fear that there is no consensus on foreign policy in the United States,” Evan Krastev, director of the Center for Liberal Strategies, said for the first time. Every new administration could mean a completely new policy, and that’s a nightmare for them.

The ideological split will be shown on Thursday, when Mr. Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. The final presidential debate is scheduled to take place.