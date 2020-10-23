Debate news live: updates, fact-checking, and reactions after confronting Trump and Biden head-on

Although the embarrassing moments between Donald and Melania Trump are not uncommon, Thursday’s debate saw an interaction between the spouses that was so bizarre that people don’t know what to do with it.

Viewers noticed that when the debate between the President and Joe Biden ended, and both partners made their way onto the stage, only to Melania to quickly force her hand to turn away from her husband.

Other users indicated that the president seemed to be pushing it as they walked off the stage.

