Trump news live: Latest updates as the president defends rallies unmasked ahead of Biden debate
Donald Trump is accused of lying about the economy in the first preview clip of his aborted CBS interview with Leslie Stahl. 60 minutes, An interview that he ended angrily on Tuesday and has since denounced it as a “sinister removal” and threatened to release his revised version of the exchange.
Half of Americans want President Trump to be investigated after he leaves office, according to a new poll released by The Independent Find
Forty-nine percent of respondents to a new JL Partners-Independent An opinion poll said they believed Trump should be criminally investigated once he leaves office for crimes he may have committed while in office.
While, nearly half of voters have concerns about $ 400 million in debt, a recent report claimed, citing tax documents, that the president is in debt, according to the poll.
Schumer and Wyden asked the director of the FBI to resist Trump’s pressure for a political investigation ahead of the November election
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ron Wyden wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray to ask him not to initiate any political investigation that might affect the November 3 election, according to her. NBC News.
In their letter they indicated “a widely questioned article on New York PostWhich allegedly obtained stolen emails from Hunter Biden from President Rudy Giuliani’s attorney, ” and indicated that President Trump had requested the Justice Department to investigate.
Questions were raised about the veracity of the Washington Post allegations when it emerged that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, and Steve Bannon, a former advisor to the president, were involved in her delivery to the newspaper. Giuliani spent months in Ukraine trying to dig dirt out of Hunter Biden.
“We are extremely concerned about the possibility that the Trump administration, in response to these reports, may take actions before Election Day that harm the Democratic presidential candidate and undermine the rule of law,” the senator added.
The victory battle over retired Florida voters tears villages
President Donald Trump plans to visit The Villages, a planned community for people over 55, on Friday, but it may not be welcomed with fans.
Florida’s retirement community, home to more than 150,000 people, has become deeply divided over politics ahead of the November 3 election.
The discussions escalated to the point where a Trump supporter poured acid on the Biden support park, while a caravan of Donald Trump supporters was booed in golf carts by Joe Biden supporters, one of them shouting :. “
President Trump wrote on Twitter that Barack Obama is campaigning for him
On Thursday, Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama is “campaigning for us.”
He tweeted: “Obama is campaigning for us. Every time he speaks, people come to our side. He didn’t even want to endorse Sleepy Joe. She did it long after the primary!”
Obama compared the president to a “crazy uncle” at a rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and Trump also claimed in Georgia that “the only person who was more unhappy than the twisted Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama,” referring to the 2016 elections.
The president defended the rallies he did not persuade and denied encouraging chants of “jailing them” in a 60-minute interview
Donald Trump uploaded his 30-minute interview with CBS reporter Leslie Stahl on Facebook on Thursday, after she left the meeting and accused the network of “fake” and “bias” interrogation line on Tuesday.
In a clip discussing his rhetoric and impact, he refused to admit that he had targeted Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who had recently targeted an alleged right-wing plot to kidnap her.
“When did you say lock her up?” He said. “I wouldn’t say that.”
During chants of “locked her up” at the rallies he organized in the state, he responded with “Lock them all up.”
CBS News responded to President Donald Trump’s announcement of the “unedited” version of his 60 Minutes interview
Donald Trump uploaded his 30-minute interview with CBS reporter Leslie Stahl on Facebook Thursday, after exiting the meeting and accusing the network of “fake” and “bias” interrogation line.
In a response Thursday afternoon, CBS wrote: “The White House’s unprecedented decision to ignore their agreement with CBS News and publish their footage, will not prevent 60 minutes from presenting its full, fair and contextual reporting that presidents have participated in for decades.”
President Trump claims Democratic candidate Joe Biden wants to stuff the Supreme Court with the “radical left.”
On Thursday, Mr. Trump claimed that Biden wanted to “pack” the Supreme Court if he becomes president after the November 3 election
The mobilization in court will require increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from 9 to 15. When asked about the practice last week, Mr. Biden said he was “not a fan.”
President Trump wrote on Twitter: “Biden wants to fill the court with the madness of the radical left. He doesn’t even want to make a list to explain who they are. We can’t let that happen!”
Twitter said there was “no evidence” that President Trump’s Twitter was hacked, after a hacker claimed his password was “Maga2020!”
On Thursday, Victor Jeffers, a security expert, said he logged into the president’s Twitter account, after guessing his password was “maga2020!”
Mr Jeffers alerted Mr Trump and the US government services about the abuse, and he was then contacted by the Secret Service.
However, Twitter said in a statement: “We have not seen any evidence to support this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today.
“We have proactively implemented account security measures for a specific set of high profile Twitter accounts associated with elections in the United States, including the federal branches of government.”
President Trump complained about the tough questions, before suddenly ending the interview in a newly released video of 60 Minutes Sitting
Donald Trump uploaded his 30-minute interview with CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl on Facebook on Thursday, after he withdrew from the meeting and accused the network of “bogus” and “biased” questions.
“I brought up a lot of issues that were inappropriately raised … from the beginning,” he told Shatal. Your first statement to me is, ‘These are going to be tough questions.’
Mrs. Stahl replied, “You are the president. Don’t you think you should be accountable to the American people?”
After a producer told them Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to arrive, Mr Trump said “I think we have enough” before leaving the interview abruptly.
Donald Trump Jr. says Trump’s camera will monitor who controls the mute button during Thursday’s debate
“Fox and Friends” host Donald Trump Jr. told Ainsley Earhart on Thursday that the Trump campaign will monitor who controls the mute button during the last presidential debate tonight.
He said the campaign would include someone in the room, and added, “We’ll call this nonsense when we see nonsense.”
On Monday, the Committee for Presidential Debating (CPD) announced that “in order to enforce this agreed rule, the only candidate who will open his microphone during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules.”
The change came after President Trump repeatedly boycotted Democratic rival Joe Biden during the first presidential debate.
Mr. Trump Jr. also criticized the committee’s handling of the discussions, saying they were biased.
