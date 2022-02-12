A girl with Down syndrome was bullied at school. This is what the president of his country did

President Stevo Bendarowski holds the hand of Embla Ademi as he escorts her to her school in the town of Gostivar, North Macedonia, on Monday.

(CNN) – President North Macedonia With an 11-year-old girl Down’s syndrome She went to school after learning that she had been bullied.



President Stevo Bendarowski held Embla Adeyemi’s hand while taking her to her primary school in Gostivar on Monday.

Embla has Down syndrome, a genetic condition that causes learning disabilities, health problems and distinctive facial features, for which he has been bullied, a spokesperson for the president’s office told CNN.

In a press release, her office said Pendarowski “spoke to Imbla’s parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis” and discussed solutions.

“The president said the behavior of those who put children’s rights at risk is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” the statement said.

“They should not only have the rights they are entitled to, but also feel equal and welcome in the school offices and in the schoolyard. It is our duty as a nation, but also as individuals, and the essential ingredient in this shared mission is compassion.”

“It will help children like Impla, but it will also help us learn from them how to genuinely rejoice, share and be in solidarity with them,” the president added.

in a Video Shared by Pendarovski’s desk, the president can be seen sitting with the Embla family presenting them with gifts.

He was also seen greeting the 11-year-old at the school gate as she entered the building.

“We are all equal in this society,” Pendarowski said in the press release. “I came here to show my support and raise awareness that inclusion is a fundamental principle.”

The president said he “encouraged and supported” Imbla’s parents in their struggle to protect the rights of children like their daughter.

“Bias in this context is the main obstacle to building a just and equitable society for all,” Bendarovsky said, according to the statement.

He also stressed that there is a “legal and moral obligation to provide inclusive education, as the primary focus is on developing skills and abilities in children with different developmental processes”, and stressed the need to raise public awareness on this issue.

Macedonia, which was once part of Yugoslavia, is a small landlocked country in southeastern Europe with a population of about two million.