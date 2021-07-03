Emergency landing of a cargo plane in the Pacific Ocean – America: An emergency landing of a cargo plane in the Pacific Ocean, both pilots survive

A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the US Hawaiian Islands early Friday morning and rescued both people on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided this information in a statement.

According to the statement, the pilots of Flight 810 reported an engine failure and were forced to land a Boeing 737 freighter on board as they attempted to return to Honolulu.

US Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Keren Evelyn said in an email that she received word of a trans-island cargo plane at 1:40 p.m. About an hour later, rescuers in a Coast Guard helicopter saw the wreckage and two people in the water.

Evelyn said one person was airlifted to Queens Medical Center while another person was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department. Both passengers on board are in good health. The identities of the pilots have not been revealed.

Queens officials said a 58-year-old man in the intensive care unit is in critical condition. At the same time, a boat carrying another 50-year-old man reached shore and he, too, was taken to hospital, with a head injury and multiple injuries.