A new pilot program, based on innovative technologies and aimed at the discovery, recording and collection of waste in the marine ecosystem, has been implemented on two beaches of the municipality of Vari Voula Vouliagmeni.

Source: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

In five days, more than 2.7 tons of waste were collected, with citizens and visitors from the beaches of Agios Nikolaos (Small Kavouri) and Voula’s second beach, in response to the open appeal of the municipal authority. These two beaches are a magnet for thousands of citizens throughout the year and an ever-increasing ecological footprint.

The “WE SEA MORE II” project, in partnership with Polygreen and Nestle Hellas, was implemented in the first 15 days of June, with a focus on cleanup taking place between June 7-11 during Environment Week, while waste management will be completed in early July. The aim of this procedure was to map the waste using innovative methods, both at the surface and at the sea floor, as well as on the coast, as well as for its subsequent collection and recycling, with the university’s Department of Oceanography and Marine Life Sciences. From the Aegean Sea assistance in implementation procedures.

This effort resulted in the collection and disposal of 2,718 kilograms of waste from the shore and bottom, 39% of which was plastic waste, 17% from fabric, and 16% from scrap (aluminum and metal). It is noteworthy that most of the debris from the sea floor was located only ten to fifteen meters from the shore.

The actions were implemented using the latest technologies, such as remote sensing and unmanned detection systems, highlighting the potential for further actions in addressing marine pollution and implementing circular economy solutions. The collected waste was separated by schedule, placed in special collection containers and transported to licensed facilities for further processing and use.

The results were analytically in kilograms:

– Plastic: 1065.5 kg (830 on the bottom and 235.5 on the beach)

Mixed: 473 kg (276.5 on the bottom and 196.5 on the coast)

– Fabric: 455 kg (276 on the bottom and 196.5 on the coast)

– Scrap (aluminum and metal): 425 kg (351.5 at the bottom and 73.5 at the shore)

Tires: 109 kg (all bottom)

Glass: 91.5 kg (69.5 kg at the bottom and 22 at the beach)

– Wood: 69.5 kg (44 on the bottom and 25.5 on the beach)

Paper: 23.5 kg (all on the beach)

Hazardous waste: 2.5 kg (all on the coast)

– Gups: 2 kg (on the beach)

Battery lighters: 1.5 kg (on the coast)

Gross: 2718 kg