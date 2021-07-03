Is Bill Cosby really planning a big comedy tour across the USA?

Is it shortly after his release from prison prior to his theatrical return? It appears that Bill Cosby (83), who has been at large since last Wednesday (June 30), is already in touch regarding a possible comedic tour across the US. I got this According to the American “Philadelphia Inquirer” website Its spokesman Andrew White noted.
The report quoted White as saying:[Cosby] He had already spoken to some comedy club organizers and owners, “who would have reached out to the 83-year-old by phone.” People want to see it,” his spokesperson went on to imprison, which is a bold thesis. Detained for sexual assault charges since 2018, he really decided to go on a comedy tour — the angry protests likely the day before each event.
NB: This ad is part of an automated show by Spot on News, which operates under strict press rules. It has not been edited or checked by the AZ online editorial team. Please send questions and hints to [email protected]
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.