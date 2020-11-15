Devil Soul players discover a new, mysterious Door that no one can open

Demon souls On PlayStation 5 and according to critics and gamers alike, it is the best launch game across both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, if you play the original game in 2009, there’s really nothing new to see. The visuals have been updated and are amazing, and the game has undergone an update, but for the most part, it’s the same Demon souls That attracted players back in 2009 from nowhere. However, there is a mysterious new door that PS5 players can’t figure out how to open.

On Twitter, Fati shared a video showing a mysterious door that no one seems to know how to open. If that sounds familiar it is because something very similar has happened Bloodborne On the PS4. On top of that, the makers of the new version, Bluepoint, have also done this with their newest Shade Giant remake On the PS4.

Below, you can watch the video yourself:

There’s a mysterious new door at Demon’s Souls Remake, and no one knows how to open ithttps://t.co/TdpHLuIRsR pic.twitter.com/MwYjcNy7ed Vati (VaatiVidya) November 14, 2020

In the responses to the video, some users claim there is a dead knight with an item behind the door, but it is unclear what the item is. Of course, this doesn’t really narrow things down, but it does seem to negate theories that there is nothing behind the door, and that the door is either just there for the details and decor or there is to catch players.

There’s a dead knight with an item behind him, but we don’t know what it is. Source: https://t.co/qwT50IpNvH pic.twitter.com/GJA3ZRbl80 – Doctor, but I’m tired (Doc_Malior) November 14, 2020

At time of publication, developer Bluepoint did not intervene with comment, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. However, if something is for that door – which means it’s not there for details or trolling players – Bluepoint is unlikely to make the comment, and will let players figure it out for themselves.

Demon souls Available for PS5 and PS5 only. For more coverage about it and everything related to the PS5, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two to let us know what you think or, alternatively, send me a comment on Twitter. Ha-ha-ha Let me know there. Have you discovered what is behind this door or do you think it cannot be opened?