AMD Radeon RX 6800 Big Navi Benchmark leak shows strong performance against the RTX 3070

The 2020 graphics wars continue to rage. We already know most of the players in the field from both AMD and NVIDIA, but not all of the different models have launched into the wild yet. AMD talked a really big game when it announced the Big Navi family of Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, which included the RX 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT. The AMD special number appears to be showing really impressive performance at an attractive price, but we’re hungry for a third-party verification. The latest leak comes standard from Basemark, and it shows some great performance for the lower end of the package.

First of all, let’s talk numbers. Test system It appears in the Basemark database As a Ryzen 9 3900XT with MSI X570 Godlike motherboard and 16GB of memory. Basemark includes three different APIs for three: Vulkan, DirectX 12, and OpenGL 4.5. Many games these days don’t use OpenGL so we’re ignoring it for now. In those tests, the alleged Radeon RX 6800 scored 13846 for Vulkan and 14,635 for DX12. The numbers seem significant on their own, but how does this AMD card compare to the latest NVIDIA cards?

Basemark database makes it easy Search and compare Graphics cards. When we line up the leading graphics cards in a row, we can see that a pair of AMD cards look better than the GeForce RTX 3070. Radeon outperforms the GeForce RTX 3070 by 10% full in DirectX 12, while at the same time outperforming the Ampere graphics card. The cheapest is currently the Vulkan Test. The strange thing here is that they say they are the Radeon RX 6900 Series graphics cards. However, if we look at the result, we can see that the driver identifies the card as the Radeon RX 6800.

So, what gives? AMD drivers always bundle at least some models based on the same GPU into the same PCI Hardware ID. AMD is the PC Vendor 1002, and we can see in PCI Database The Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT all have the same PCI device identifier of 73BF. Since all three cards are based on the same Navi 21 GPU, all three cards share their PCI Hardware ID. This may make identifying scores a little difficult in Basemark in the future when there are more results, but it takes a little reading.

This isn’t the first leak we’ve seen that compares the Radeon RX 6800 positively to the GeForce RTX 3070. Earlier this week, we saw some impressive OpenCL computation results from Geekbench. We’ve also seen some great gaming performance in Tomb rider And 3DMark. It looks like all that’s left is for these cards to hit the wild. That’s soon: The Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT are scheduled to launch on November 18 according to AMD’s original live broadcast announcement. Wed can’t come here soon enough.