Android | How to activate “Gravity” mode on your cell phone | rolling symbol | Google Play | OS | Applications | Smartphones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

If you have a mobile device with an operating system AndroidYou will surely be interested to learn about the new mode called “Gravity”, which is spreading on various social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc. Basically, it is that all the installed apps will start floating in an unorganized way when you move or shake your phone, do you want to try it? Below we will explain the steps in detail.

Steps to activate “Gravity” mode in ANDROID

First, go to the Google Play Store, the mobile app store for Android .

. Search and download the “Rolling icons – App and photo” platform, press here to get it quickly.

to get it quickly. Open the app and accept the terms and conditions it asks for, and don’t worry, it’s 100% safe.

In the main interface of “Rolling icons” several options will appear, click on the “App icon” box and then on “Okay, go ahead”.

The next step is to choose the apps that you want to float when you move the phone, touch them to select them.

Press the home button on your cell phone Android Be careful, do not exit the application using the back arrow.

Be careful, do not exit the application using the back arrow. Finally, the smartphone will ask you which app you want to choose for the home screen, select “Rotate icons” and tap “Once” or if you want “Always”.

Ready, what appears to be a new mobile screen will be enabled, but the truth is that it is another interface within the same application. Since you can see all the apps you selected will float and move automatically when you move the device, you can even enter any of them without affecting their operation.

It is important to clarify that to exit Gravity mode, simply click the start button, the trick is only compatible with customers AndroidRolling icons are not available in the Apple App Store.

How do I know if my Android phone has been stolen?

To check if your mobile phone is stolen, you should dial the following in the dialing app: *#06#.

Call and copy the code that appears on the screen.

You have to enter the mobile “Settings” (the gear icon) and go to “Device Information”.

The name may differ from About phone depending on the make or model of your device.

Here you will see the IMEI of your cell phone. If this is the same number that appears when you press the code * # 06 #, then everything is fine.

Another detail that you should know is that the IMEI is also shown on the box of the smartphone.

So you can check if the previous two numbers match the two numbers on the package label.

