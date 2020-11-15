How to enable two-factor authentication for a Gmail account
Updated: November 15, 2020 4:07:43 PM
With over 1.5 billion users, Gmail remains the most popular email client in the world. Unfortunately, there is always a chance that your email could be hacked by bad actors. Strong passwords are fine, but if you need to secure your email account, two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security. Don’t worry, setting up 2-step verification for Gmail is easy. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication and secure our data and personal information.
How to set up two-factor authentication for your Google account
Google lets you set up two-factor authentication for your account in two ways. One way is Google Prompt and another way is to set up two-factor authentication using the Google Authenticator app.
# Log in to your Google account on myaccount.google.com On a smartphone or PC.
#tap on Security tab On the left.
# Scroll down a little bit, and tap Two-step verification. “
# Click Start button. Now follow the onscreen instructions to set up two-factor authentication.
# Enter your passwords to confirm your identity.
# Click Try it now
# Add a phone number to which Google can send the six-digit verification code.
# Click send.
# Your check Telephone number By entering Six-digit code Google sent you. Click next one.
# Click Run it To enable two-factor authentication.
How to use Google Authenticator
Google Authentator is another way to secure your Google account. To use this method, you need to download a free app from the App Store or Google Play Store which is used to generate random codes for your two-factor authentication.
# Go to your account security preferences, click the Authenticator app.
# Choose whether you are using an iPhone or an Android phone.
# Click next one.
# Scan a file QR code From the authentication application.
# Enter the code shown in the Google Authenticator app on your smartphone
# Click Check.
# Click Completed
