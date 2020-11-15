How to enable two-factor authentication for a Gmail account



How to set up your Google account with two-step authentication.

With over 1.5 billion users, Gmail remains the most popular email client in the world. Unfortunately, there is always a chance that your email could be hacked by bad actors. Strong passwords are fine, but if you need to secure your email account, two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security. Don’t worry, setting up 2-step verification for Gmail is easy. Here’s how to enable two-factor authentication and secure our data and personal information.

How to set up two-factor authentication for your Google account

Google lets you set up two-factor authentication for your account in two ways. One way is Google Prompt and another way is to set up two-factor authentication using the Google Authenticator app.

# Log in to your Google account on myaccount.google.com On a smartphone or PC.

#tap on Security tab On the left.

# Scroll down a little bit, and tap Two-step verification. “

# Click Start button. Now follow the onscreen instructions to set up two-factor authentication.

# Enter your passwords to confirm your identity.

# Click Try it now

# Add a phone number to which Google can send the six-digit verification code.

# Click send.

# Your check Telephone number By entering Six-digit code Google sent you. Click next one.

# Click Run it To enable two-factor authentication.

How to use Google Authenticator

Google Authentator is another way to secure your Google account. To use this method, you need to download a free app from the App Store or Google Play Store which is used to generate random codes for your two-factor authentication.

# Go to your account security preferences, click the Authenticator app.

# Choose whether you are using an iPhone or an Android phone.

# Click next one.

# Scan a file QR code From the authentication application.

# Enter the code shown in the Google Authenticator app on your smartphone

# Click Check.

# Click Completed

