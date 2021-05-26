Denmark will get bigger. Its area will extend to a new maritime territory | News from the world

The Danish Parliament has supported demarcation agreements with Iceland and Norway for the region north of the Faroe Islands. “Together with colleagues from the Faroe Islands, Norway and Iceland, we negotiated the maritime borders between three countries in a peaceful manner” – said the President MSZ My pocket cofood in an official announcement. As a result, the ministry said, Denmark would gain a marine area equal to the size of Gotland.

The agreements extend the kingdom’s borders to the north of the Faroe Islands by about 27,000. Kilometers Square – which corresponds to more than half of Denmark, “stated the statement.” In an era of growing interests of powers (in the Arctic), we are proud that the Nordic countries provide an example of how difficult issues such as COFOD have stressed that dividing borders can be resolved through diplomacy. “

The negotiations lasted four years

As confirmed by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the coastal state in question acquires exclusive and sovereign rights over the natural resources of the seabed, including oil, gas and other minerals, as well as some organisms such as crabs and shellfish.

Negotiations over the course of the maritime boundary in the Sea of ​​Norway began in 2017.