‘Democracy Summit’ where Oyama set off and an American conservative was one rat: Beijing Olympics ‘Diplomatic boycott’ without sanctions is not enough (1/6) | JBpress

US conservatives: ‘Diplomatic boycott’ of Beijing Olympics without sanctions is not enough

President Biden, who chaired the Democracy Summit (December 9, Photo: UPI/Afro)

“Human rights” alone cannot suppress Mr. Xi Jinping

The online "Democracy Summit", chaired by US President Joe Biden, concluded on December 10.





Biden considered China an autocratic state, and the summit was intended to mobilize the international community by placing democracy and human rights at the center of opposition to China, which it fears is its “only competitor”.

Mr. Biden also launched a “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Olympics at the same time. The reason is China’s protest against the genocide against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The British, Anglo-Saxon, Australian, Canadian, New Zealander, who had previously agreed to a diplomatic boycott, but France in the European Union did not agree, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his participation in two responses, and the South Korean president. Moon Jae In. He denies diplomatic boycotts (that is, appears to intend to send high-ranking government officials, including his presence).





Watching the trend with a sigh, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears to be joining Koji Murofushi, Director of the Japan Sports Agency (Hammer Throwing Medalist and Physical Education Doctor) after hesitation.

Biden, who suffers from both internal and external illness, said in the opening speech of the “Democracy Summit” on the ninth of this month.

“Democracy is under constant and worrying challenges.”

There is a sense of crisis around the growing influence of countries like China and Russia, which are considered a powerful regime. Needless to say, behind this is the relegation of the United States itself into the international community.

Nearly 107 countries and regions were invited to the summit, and “democratic countries” and “strong countries” are color-coded.

(Pakistan was invited, but did not attend due to consideration for China, which has a close relationship. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a statement that “the issue of democracy can be addressed at an appropriate time in the future.” It did)

On the flip side, the next 14 countries that Biden did not claim were categorized as “authoritarian states.”

China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, Turkey, Hungary, Belarus, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea.