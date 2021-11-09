New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination certificates (vaccination certificate(India for approval)IndiaFederal Health Minister Mansuke Mandavia said agreements had been reached with 96 countries.copied from here). The minister said this would facilitate the travel of Indians to other countries and bypass the travel restrictions imposed by Covid.

The Federal Ministry of Health said that these countries ratified the certificates of those who took the Kufschild vaccine and other vaccines approved by the World Health Organization. The minister said in a statement that the Government of India continues to coordinate with other countries in the world to identify the beneficiaries of the world’s largest vaccination program for Covid-19.

Canada, USA, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovakia, Slovakia, these include Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro.

Those coming to India from these countries will also be granted concessions under the current Kovid criteria. Travel to these countries can be done using the Kovid vaccination certificate downloaded from the Kovin portal.

cow armor in indiacoffeeshield), cofaxine (Covaccin96 countries have ratified the list.QueenHealth Minister Mansuk Mandavia (copied from here) She said. Indian Kovacsin certificate holders will be allowed to enter the UK without quarantine after 22 November.

