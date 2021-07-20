Maglev Train China: Maglev Train China: China’s high-speed train

China launched a high-speed maglev train on Tuesday. The maximum speed of this train is 600 kilometers per hour. According to official media, it is the fastest operating vehicle on Earth. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the new envelope transportation system has been publicly launched in the coastal city of Qingdao, China.The high-speed maglev train project began in October 2016. A report said that in 2019, a prototype of this train was made at a speed of 600 kilometers per hour. Its successful test took place in June 2020.

The project’s chief engineer, Deng Sansan, said that 10 trainers could be installed on this train. Each will have a capacity of 100 passengers. He said that this train is the perfect solution to travel within a radius of 1500 km. Maglev rail wheels do not come into contact with the rail track like conventional trains. This train can travel at a speed of 620 km / h. Powered by high-temperature superconductivity (HTS), it appears to be floating on magnetic tracks.

The country’s fastest maglev train began operating in 2003. It has a top speed of 431 kilometers per hour and connects Shanghai Pudong Airport to Longyiag Road at the eastern end of Shanghai. China wants to develop more infrastructure by 2022 when the Winter Olympics are held in the capital, Beijing.

