Covid-19: Germany announces strict restrictions on non-vaccinators

On Thursday, Germany announced tight restrictions on people who have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine.

After a meeting with his successor, Olaf Schulz, Chancellor Angela Merkel reported that unvaccinated people would not be able to enter many public places, including shops, or attend non-essential events, unless they had recently recovered from the infection.

“Culture and entertainment across the country will be available only to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered,” Merkel said.

“We get it The situation is very dangerous And we want to take additional measures to those already taken.”

Similarly, the German chancellor has proposed that the vaccination mandate be imposed in the country from February 2022, after it was discussed in Parliament.

Merkel said the new measures were an “act of national solidarity” in order to “reduce the infection rate and relieve pressure on our health system.”

“The number of infections has stabilized, but at a very high level,” he added.

Other limitations

On Thursday, Germany recorded 73,000 new cases of the Covid-19 virus and 388 deaths related to the virus.

little less than 70% of the population Germany received the vaccine, giving it a lower vaccination rate than other European countries, such as France and the United Kingdom.

Germany will also limit the number of people they can meet indoors, as well as close nightclubs in those areas with a high number of cases.

Merkel announced the new measures with her successor Olaf Scholz, who will formally take over as chancellor. next week.

For his part, Schulz said Germany was in a “very difficult situation” and stressed that in order to stop a new wave of infections, it was necessary to make unvaccinated people receive injections.