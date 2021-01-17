Côte d’Ivoire: Training of prescribers in the use of phytosanitary products

Prescribers were trained on ten modules including the rational use of plant protection products ”from 11 to 15 January, on the initiative of” Croplife Côte d’Ivoire “and its partners, in Yamoussoukro, the political and administrative capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

According to an information note sent to APA on Sunday, this training which also covered “Integrated Soil Fertility Management” and “Hygiene” included 20 vendors, 40 classifiers and 15 practitioners.

Angèle Yao, the first person in charge of the Plant Protection Division in the field of control and control, noted that “thanks to the experiences reported by all of them, we were able to obtain vital information for the optimal organization of phytosanitary activity” (Dpvcq) of the Ivorian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Speech delivered at the closing ceremony of this training course.

For her part, Olga Kouassi, Director of the Office of Audit Standards (BNA), said, “This training finds everything relevant to it in a context characterized by extreme ignorance of plant protection products.”

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>



She went on to say that her foundation, as a certification body, regularly faces the problem of pesticide misuse as part of certification activities in West and Central Africa and works according to its potential. To contribute to fighting bad practices.

Bama Yao, Regional Director for Croplife Africa West, Central and Middle East emphasized that “strong ideas” appeared at the end of this training course.

These include effective empty pesticide packaging management, triple flushing concept, sustainable financing and cooperation prospects.