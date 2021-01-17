United States of America. Trump leaves the presidency with the lowest approval rating of his entire term

Madrid, 17 (Europe Press)

US President Donald Trump will leave office on January 20 with an approval rating of 34 percent, the lowest in his entire term, and 8 points below the previous record in October 2020, according to a SSRS study for CNN.

In contrast, 62% of Americans reject Trump’s performance, which is also the highest number during his time in the White House. Among Trump’s Republican voters, approval has also declined since October, precisely by 14 points, but 80 percent consider his administration favorable.

As for the impeachment process that was opened against the president, 54 percent believe that he should be removed as a result of the attack on the Capitol building by his supporters on January 6, a number higher than the number of the first impeachment trial. Trump, in late 2019 and early 2020.

36% of Americans see the attack on the Capitol as a crisis of democracy and 39% see it as a major problem. Additionally, 65 percent believe Joe Biden won a legitimate victory in the November 3 election, while 23 percent support conspiracy theories, including 58 percent of Republican voters.

Fifty-five percent believe Trump is largely responsible for the theft on Capitol Hill, 92 percent among Democrats and 13 percent among Republicans.

Another 55% consider the Trump mandate a failure, compared to 41% who consider it successful. 85% believe Trump has changed the country, but 55% believe it has changed for the worse, the first data in the historical series in this regard.

Only five presidents have left office with less than 40 percent approval according to Gallup studies since the 1940s: Jimmy Carter, Donald Trump (34 percent), Harry Truman (32 percent), George W. Bush. (31 percent) and Richard Nixon (24 percent).

The economy remains the case for Trump, with 53% supporting his economic administration. In the case of Coronavirus, 36% support his measures, while only 34% support them with regard to racism. Only 36 percent support his immigration administration, which was the campaign trailblazer in 2016.

As for the Republican Party, only 19% believe Trump should continue to be considered the party leader. Among Republican voters, 47 percent think so, compared to 48 percent who think they should turn the page.

The study is the result of 1,003 telephone interviews conducted between January 9 and 14 with a large sample of the US population. With a margin of error of plus minus 3.7 percentage points.