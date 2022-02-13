Cubans in Europe call for action against US embargo

PARIS: Cubans residing in Europe today called on the Together X Cuba platform for various measures to be taken against the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on the island.

“For Cuba, For Our Fatherland, For The Cuban Family: Down With The Blockade,” reflects on YouTube the audiovisual material of the launch of the campaign, which collects images of mobilizations around the world to reject the embargo imposed by Washington. for the Antilles for more than 60 years.

According to the promoters, the call aims to develop activities against the blockade by associations and individuals and share it with Juntos X Cuba channel for dissemination on the same social network, where the platform broadcasts a program every Friday.

In this sense, they requested that videos and photos of the works carried out be sent to an email, specifying that the campaign is not limited to a specific time, as it will be active in the coming months.

At the beginning of February, the platform’s moderators told Prensa Latina that their goal is to combat misinformation and manipulation with which issues related to the Caribbean island are frequently presented on social networks.

Jose Conde, resident in Germany; Ada Galano in Italy; And Danilo Campos, in France, defined the proposal – which he coordinates with citizens in Austria, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom – as multidimensional, as it includes a YouTube channel, contributes to solidarity actions with the Caribbean nation and organizes events.

“Here’s the one thing we don’t do is talk bad about the Cuban revolution,” Campos said, summarizing the will of the promoters of the initiative to work in defense and support of their homeland in the face of multiple challenges, from the blockade imposed by the United States for more than six decades to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.