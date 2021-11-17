Belarus shuts down oil pipelines to the European Union for three days, claiming maintenance

news agency RT On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Belarusian-Russian authorities announced that repairs are needed at some points of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which oil from Russia is transported.BelarusIn many European countries and it was not planned in advance, but they confirmed that the maintenance will take three days.

Russia’s largest energy exporter, Transneft, said: Spokesman Igor Demin told reporters that oil supplies to Europe may be disrupted for a short time. It was reported that this maintenance will be completed over the weekend.

These oil pipelines, also known as the Friendship Pipeline, which connects oil fields in central Russia with European countries such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Germany, started on Tuesday night.

Analysts expect maintenance will reduce the delivery of oil to Europe. But it shouldn’t affect the monthly export volume In the meantime, Demin confirmed that Transneft hopes they can deliver oil at the quota.

Belarus’ latest move comes just days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut gas supplies to Central and Western Europe. to face the boycottEuropean Union (UN) accuses Belarus This has exacerbated the situation of illegal immigrants at the Polish border.