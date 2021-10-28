The New York Times: Long Arms of Russian Law — Unsafe Even for Siberian Hermits

As he prays, small bells are heard from the wooden gazebo. These bells belong to the Church of the Last Covenant, which was founded by Visarian in 1991.
True, at the time when he was called Sergei Torup, he worked as a policeman, and in his spare time he was interested in art.
Today, Demidov and thousands of his church members consider Vizarion to be the living deity. However, the Russian state considers him a criminal.
