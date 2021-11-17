Veracruz will not allow the migrant caravan to continue its journey to the United States

A Central American migrant raises his arms as he enters the caravan today, in the municipality of Jesus Carranza, Veracruz state (Mexico). EFE / Daniel Riccardis



elements National Guard (GN) and National Institute of Migration The INM has arrived in Veracruz to launch an operation in which they seek to stop the passage of Migrant caravan Through the southern part of the entity.

The retainer will be placed in different Highways in the southern part of the state About 300 items will be present in immigration fence, particularly those areas that border Oaxaca.

For his part, the Director of the Immigrants Concern in Veracruz said, Carlos Escalante’s photoHe pointed out that “the convoy will not be allowed to continue its progress as it has done so far.”

He also explained that containment fences are being built Immigrants will not be allowed to pass undocumentedTherefore, INM will offer visitor cards for a period of one year to those who make up the Karava.

Migrants rest before continuing on a caravan to Mexico City, in Consuelo Olaba. Mexico, October 30, 2021 (Photo: Reuters/Daniel Becerrell)

On the other hand, the official reported that Minister of Health The state will send a patronage brigade, because the members of the Karava are already exhausted.

“At a certain time, if they allow and request, they can be taken to hospitals for treatment”

It was the authorities who had an interview with Transport company representatives to prevent them from doing transfer of immigrants Inside their dry chests, because if that’s the case, they’ll get a penalty.

for this part, Cuitláhuac García, The governor of Veracruz, warned of the danger of the presence of immigrants Abandoned or blackmailed For “polleros”, who charge up to of a thousand dollars to take them to the United States.

It was the authorities who spoke with representatives of transport companies to prevent them from carrying out transfers of migrants inside their dry boxes, because if that was the case, they would be penalized. (Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP)

About 479 menAnd WomenAnd ChildrenAnd pregnant or people together inability The caravan of migrants has left, many accepting offers of power Receive visitor cards For humanitarian reasons and permanent residence.

live area A migration flow record for the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.5 million undocumented on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

Discover Mexico More than 190,000 illegal immigrants From January to September, nearly triple what it was in 2020, plus nearly 74,300 migrated, according to Immigration Policy Unit Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The Migrant caravan who continues his journey through the state of Chiapas, has crashed November 4 last with elements National Guard and agents INME, leaving a balance Many wounded and arrested.

The confrontation took place around 8:00 AM (2:00 PM GMT) on the section of the road connecting the cities of Bijiapan and Tonala when vehicles from the Iraqi National Movement and the National Guard arrived. (Photo: EFE/Daniel Ricardez)



The confrontation took place around 8:00 AM (2:00 PM GMT) on the section of the road connecting the cities of Bijiapan and Tonala when vehicles from the Iraqi National Movement and the National Guard arrived.

On the highway, federal agents came out to carry out operative To contain the group left behind, which initially ran when they saw that among the officials, there was also a riot squad.

Later, seeing the progress of these shock groups, Migrants started throwing stones to the security forces.

A group of migrants in a convoy clashed with elements of the National Guard in the town of Bijiapan in Chiapas (Mexico). (Photo: EFE / Juan Manuel Blanco)

For about 10 minutes 50 immigrants threw hundreds of stones and sticks at the National Guard.

The battalion of men in uniform has since been overrun and left the showdown A number of items were injured.

After what happened, the caravan of immigrants – whose purpose was to reach Mexico City to settle their residence – tried to regroup and continue on its way, but fearing a new operation because in the first crash there was at least About thirty arrests, As mentioned.

