Ball – Donald Trump is the first president to face Chapter Two (US)

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives approved a second impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

a isolation Last week’s events were prompted by the president’s supporters’ invasion of the Capitol, who stayed in office for another six days.

This is the first time that a President of the United States faces this measure twice when he intends to remove him from office.

And at the basis of the operation were accusations of inciting supporters to overthrow the country’s government.

The accusation was approved by 232 votes – including ten from the Republican Party, which did not do so the first time – and 197 votes against, giving strength to the document that goes to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who put a distance between himself and Trump last week over the building invasion and treated many like domestic terrorism, rejected an emergency meeting, so the matter should only be assessed with the Senate. Meet again – on January 19, the eve of Joe Biden taking office.

That is, the Senate trial can only end when Joe Biden officially occupies the White House. For the indictment to be approved, a two-thirds majority must be obtained.