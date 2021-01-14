Dia Sana on Facebook | “The deepest blows in life come from some mind-numbing friendships.”

Activist Dia Sana is best known for her role on Big Boss. Diaa, a social media activist, shared the words on Facebook. The actress talks about her life.

Full version of the Facebook post,

The way of life was full of crises..for some reason, from the age of fifteen onwards, when I look back at my experiences and my life, it’s so bad …

I see more pain when I go out in public than I have ever been in my life..I had to endure the struggle, the beatings, the beatings, the beatings, etc in my life … and I still continue …

The deepest blows in my life came from some friendships that froze the mind..I had offended my family ..

I did what I could .. I never got their help in my life .. I don’t expect that … They are the ones who have now taught people to be misunderstood ..

Anyway I decided to leave everything and live for the important people in my life .. I was avoiding those who loved me .. Don’t worry No one complained .. Some relatives who were with me once were cheated .. Now 3 friends cheated on the spices that I made .. Everything was clearly written before …

But now I am saying this to tell you that when I spend more time living for my dreams and desires, I feel like I’m wasting my time on some unwanted things … Now I realize that you shouldn’t blame me …

When 10 years ago I steadfastly came forward with the idea of ​​progress, I had the same need inside that I needed the spice to live for my freedom … that alone was enough …

Then there must be support for those who are still like me .. Two films are coming … lined up on stage ???????? I cannot talk to many people when everyone calls you to get my news .. sorry .. busy .. ????? love for all