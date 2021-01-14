Alex de Minor, full of confidence after winning in Antalya

He said it in his YouTube interview ‘Breaking point“. Alex de Minor I really wanted to go back to the slopes and translate the work done in the pre-season into victories. And in the first, the title, the fourth of his career, in Antalya, it is excellent news for the Australian lead in the ring. After winning due to Alexander Public’s retirement, De Miáur added a new trophy to his record.

After his previous three tournaments, capped in 2019 – Zhuhai, Atlanta and Sidney -, 2021 starts in the best way for a tennis player named Australia Leader with more continuity and regularity than the previous ones, Tomic, Kokkinakis or Kyrgios states. At nearly 22 years old, De Miñaur is close to the top 20 and starts the year in the best way.

“I knew I was going to have a great pre-season, I felt good and ready to compete. I gave myself a great opportunity, the best I could, to go far in this tournament. I played good matches at the start of the year and am very happy with my level. I had some high quality victories Now I look forward to returning to Australia where I hope to have a good Australian summer in front of a local crowd.

Basic Fitness Alex Tennis

There is no doubt that his physical tone, and his leg speed, have a lot to do with the victories and successes of one of the fastest tennis players on the circuit from baseline. In the absence of support for his offensive game, and with prior filming prior to the event in Melbourne, De Miñaur stresses more on the qualified section full of veterans – Wawrinka, Fognini, Raonic, Bautista, Dimitrov – who strive to maintain their place within the ranking.