At least 19 killed in attack on village in western Niger – Rewmi.com

On Sunday, local authorities said gunmen on motorbikes killed at least 19 people in Saturday’s attack on the village of Jaoujuru, in western Niger. This area, close to the Malian border, has already been attacked several times by jihadist attacks.

The Nigerian part of the so-called “Three Frontier Region” was subjected to another deadly attack, AFP learned from local authorities on Sunday (April 18th). At least 19 residents of the village of Gaïgorou, in the Tillaberi region (west) near Mali, were killed on Saturday evening during a raid by gunmen on motorbikes.

“We have a budget: At the moment, we are in the nineteenth body (of the villagers who were killed) and two were injured during this attack on Gaïgorou by gunmen who came on motorbikes,” said an official in the municipality of Disa, which runs the village of Gaïgorou.

“The bandits (at first) found people in the cemetery where they left to attend a funeral and killed nine people on the spot,” the official said. After that, the attackers, whose identity and number were not identified, said, “They entered the village and shot anyone they saw.”

He said that the body of the nineteenth victim was found and buried Sunday morning.