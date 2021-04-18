Why is the shortage of garden dwarves affecting the UK?

Garden centers in the UK are facing a shortage of garden statues.

During various periods of internment, the British (like the French) began cultivating horticulture. They bought garden furniture and accessories, including garden dwarves, but the show didn’t last. Then he shrugged.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a dwarf in six months!” Ian Byrne, manager of the garden store, explains: Whatever its type: plastic, stone, ceramic, Sure.

Supply problems

The director of Highfield Garden World (West England) explained this BBC After the professor Huge increase Sales, his company was on its way to reaching suppliers in Europe and China to solve problems. Supply problems.

For the CEO of the Garden Center Association, Iain Wylie, these concerns were due to the pressure on supply chains due to the epidemic, as well as the blockade of the Suez Canal, where a 200,000-ton cargo ship was stopped for six days.

Garden furniture and decorations, including garden statues, are enclosed in containers Sure.

IKEA said in March that it had faced similar supply problems due to high demand and shipping problems.

Marine data company Lloyd’s List said the blockade of the Suez Canal was preventing shipments estimated at 9.6 billion dollars (8 billion euros) between Asia and Europe every day.