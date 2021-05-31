Armed men kidnap large numbers of Nigerian students again | abroad

Police say that “armed thugs on motorbikes” raided Tijena town, randomly shooting around them and kidnapping an unknown number of children from the Salho Tanko Islamic School.

A police spokesman said police were patrolling the area, hoping to save the children alive from the clutches of their captors. Nigerian media reported that the perpetrators were to take up to 200 children. The incidents took place in the same area where 27 students were kidnapped in February. Then one of them was killed.