Mathematical Writing, May 30th (EFE). Switzerland recovered and responded in time to overcome the initial advantage of the United States and culminate in a victory in the preparatory meeting for the next European Championship.

The Old Swiss Guard supported Vladimir Petkovic’s cadre, who was initially under pressure from the United States. The North American team is already full of experienced players in high European competition.

This is the case of goal Ethan Hovarth, Club Brugge, midfielder Weston McKinney, Juventus, John Brooks of Wolfsburg or defender Serginho Dest Barcelona. So is Giovanni Reina from Borussia Dortmund or Brendan Aronson in Salzburg.

However, it was the MLS player who initially did not balance the game with Sebastian Leggett of the LA Galaxy ten minutes after receiving a ball from Brendan Aaronson.

Switzerland, which played its matches against Turkey, Italy and Wales, its rivals in the group stage, was able to adjust five changes later when Silvan sent and wrecked a cross to Ricardo Rodriguez, who beat Ethan Hoferfath.

Switzerland managed to reach the first half, which already established its dominance in the face of the occasional turmoil of their competitor, with an advantage on the scoreboard. A hand inside the Sergiño Dest was penalized by a penalty. Ricardo Rodriguez failed.

The local winning goal came at match time by Stephen Zuber, who came out after the break in place of Xherdan Shaqiri. Switzerland tightened its dominance. Petkovic’s break changes were a good fit for the team. Manuel Akanji and Remo Freueller also played in the second half.

The advantage calmed Switzerland that dominated the game and income against a competitor confused by the changes. He ran out of rhythm and barely had a chance to question the local victory.

— data sheet:

2 – Switzerland: Jan Somer; Fabian Schar, Nico Elvedi (Manuel Akanji, AD 46), Loris Benito (Remo Froiler, AD 46); Silvan Widmer, Denis Zakaria, Granit Schaka, Ricardo Rodriguez (Irai Comert, M. 69); Xherdan Shaquiri (Steven Zuber, m.46), Breel Embolo (Admir Mehmedi, m.72) and Haris Seferovic (Christian Fassnacht, m.84).

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic

1 – Estados Unidos: Ethan Horvath; Reggie Cannon (De Anre Yedlin, m.81), Mark McKenzie, John Brooks (Tim Ream, m.62), Sergiño Dest; Jackson Yoel (Clin Acosta, AD 61), Sebastian Littgate (Yunus Musa, AD 62), Weston McKinney; Giovanni Reina (Timothy Woea, AD 72), Brendan Aronson and Joshua Sargent (Thioson Sebachow, AD 72).

Coach: Greg Berhalter.

Goals: 0-1, Round 5: Sebastian Litgate; 1-1, Round 10: Ricardo Rodriguez; 2-1, AD 63: Stephen Zuber.

Referee: Osmers, Germany.

Accidents: An international friendly match was held at the Kebonpark in St. Gallen.

