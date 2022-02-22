Anticipating the speech in which Joe Biden will announce sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine

Joe Biden signed the first sanctions on Monday targeting pro-Russian separatists (Reuters)

The White House said Tuesday that the deployment of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine is an “invasion,” a red line President Joe Biden has said would lead to imposing the United States Severe sanctions against Moscow.

The Democratic president will give a speech this Tuesday 2:30 p.m. local time (originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time, but the White House has rescheduled Biden’s announcement to the press)In it, he is expected to detail actions against the Kremlin and possibly Vladimir Putin’s entourage.

Several European leaders claimed hours earlier that Russian forces had moved into rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence, but some suggested this was not an actual, fearsome invasion.

However, the White House has shown a shift in its stance. “We believe this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine.said John Viner, Deputy Senior National Security Adviser. He said “latest” is important. “An invasion is an invasion and that’s what happens.”

The US government initially resisted describing the troop deployment because the White House wanted to see what Russia would really do. After assessing the movements of Russian troops, it turned out that it was a new invasion, explained an official who asked not to be identified.

like that, The United States praised Germany’s decision To prevent the adoption of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

We have had close conversations with Germany this morning and we welcome their announcement. “We will continue our special procedures today,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s announcement of stopping the pipeline, which was intended to transport Russian gas to Germany.

File photo of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (Reuters)

Gas pipeline controlled by the Russian energy giant GazpromIts construction and construction has already been completed and built with the participation of German companies, and is intended to transport gas directly from Russia to the Western European Union with its entry through German territory and thus avoiding transit through Ukraine.

This Tuesday, US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, highlighted his “unwavering support” for Ukraine Hours before that country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, was received in Washington, in a complete escalation of tensions with Moscow.

In a phone conversation this morning, Blinkin told Kuleba Washington of a “quick response” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to “recognize the supposed independence” of the so-called breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in Ukraine’s Donbas region, in the east. from the country.

Biden signed an executive order on Monday banning new investment, trade and other economic transactions by US institutions and citizens in Donetsk and Lugansk.A measure that seeks to isolate these two regions from the dollar-based international financial system.

The executive order also prohibits import into the United States. Goods, services, or technology from those regions in eastern Ukraine, according to the transcript released by the White House.

(With information from EFE and AP)

