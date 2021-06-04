Keiko Fujimori concludes the People’s Power Campaign 2021 elections second round photos nndc | Policy

Keiko Fujimori concludes the People’s Power Campaign 2021 elections second round photos nndc | Policy
1 from 11

Election 2021: This was the conclusion of the election campaign of Keiko Fujimori PHOTOS

Keiko Fujimori thanked “deeply” the support of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, and his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)

2 from 11

Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori concluded her campaign with a demonstration at Villa El Salvador (Photo: Hugo Pérez/@photo.gec))
Keiko Fujimori wraps up his campaign with a crowd at Villa El Salvador (Photo: Hugo Perez)

Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori concluded her campaign with a demonstration at Villa El Salvador (Photo: Hugo Pérez/@photo.gec))

3 from 11

Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori led her campaign's closing rally at Villa El Salvador. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori led her campaign’s closing rally at Villa El Salvador. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)

4 from 11

Hundreds of Fuerza Popular followers accompanied their candidate in Villa El Salvador. (Photo: César Bueno @ photo.gec)
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

Hundreds of Fuerza Popular followers accompanied their candidate in Villa El Salvador. (Photo: César Bueno @ photo.gec)

5 from 11

This is Keiko Fujimori's third presidential campaign. On the previous two occasions, he lost the second round against Ollanta Humala and against Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

This is Keiko Fujimori’s third presidential campaign. On the previous two occasions, he lost the second round against Ollanta Humala and against Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)

6 from 11

"I never imagined that I would be here when I got out of an unfair prison a year ago, but God complied and gave me this opportunity,
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

“I never imagined I would be here when I got out of an unfair prison a year ago, but God complied and gave me this opportunity,” said Keiko Fujimori. (Photo: César Bueno @ photo.gec)

7 from 11

Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

READ  An opponent of Vladimir Putin took off the plane and was arrested at St. Petersburg airport

“We want change, that’s why we’re here, we want change and not the other way around, change forward,” said Fujimori Higuchi. (Photo: Cesar Bueno @ photo.gec)

8 from 11

Election 2021: This was the conclusion of the election campaign of Keiko Fujimori PHOTOS

“I am very happy and grateful, to God, to Beru, for having reached this moment,” said Fujimori Higuchi. (Photo: Cesar Bueno/@photo.gec)

9 from 11

Kenji Fujimori and Jimmy Santee took the stage and danced "chin chin". (Photo; Cesar Bueno @ photo.gec)
Election 2021: This was the conclusion of the election campaign of Keiko Fujimori PHOTOS

Kenji Fujimori and Jimmy Santee took the stage and danced “Chin Chin”. (Photo; Cesar Bueno @ photo.gec)

10 from 11

Kenji Fujimori said he is confident that the Fuerza Popular leader will be
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

Kenji Fujimori said he was confident the Fuerza Popular leader would be “the first president of Peru”. (Photo: Cesar Bueno/@photo.gec)

11 from 11

Fujimori Higuchi pointed out that in any possible government under his administration, the country will experience
Election 2021: This was the end of Keiko Fujimori’s election campaign

Fujimori Higuchi noted that in any potential government under his administration, the country would experience “change but not backward, change forward.” (Photo: Cesar Bueno/@photo.gec)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *