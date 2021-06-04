Keiko Fujimori concludes the People’s Power Campaign 2021 elections second round photos nndc | Policy

1 from 11 Election 2021: This was the conclusion of the election campaign of Keiko Fujimori PHOTOS
Keiko Fujimori thanked “deeply” the support of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, and his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)
2 from 11 Keiko Fujimori wraps up his campaign with a crowd at Villa El Salvador (Photo: Hugo Perez)
Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori concluded her campaign with a demonstration at Villa El Salvador (Photo: Hugo Pérez/@photo.gec))
Fuerza Popular presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori led her campaign’s closing rally at Villa El Salvador. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)
Hundreds of Fuerza Popular followers accompanied their candidate in Villa El Salvador. (Photo: César Bueno @ photo.gec)
This is Keiko Fujimori’s third presidential campaign. On the previous two occasions, he lost the second round against Ollanta Humala and against Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. (Photo: Giancarlo Avila / @photo.gec)
“I never imagined I would be here when I got out of an unfair prison a year ago, but God complied and gave me this opportunity,” said Keiko Fujimori. (Photo: César Bueno @ photo.gec)
