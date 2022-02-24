Android | What is the small hole or hole on the top of your cell phone | Smartphones | wander | nda | nnni | data

devices with order Android Currently, they are equipped not only with a speaker, but also with the classic volume buttons, the on and off button that sometimes acts as a fingerprint reader, as well as a USB Type-C slot, and some brands integrate the button to connect to Google Assistant. Here we will tell you in more detail about it.

However, As well as a hole to remove groove For NanoSIM and MicroSD, there is another one that is very related to the area above. Do you really know what the purpose of this mysterious cell phone slot is? Android ? Here we remove all doubts.

What is the small hole in the base of the ANDROID CELL phone

First of all, this is different from the NanoSIM and MicroSD slot because when you press it with the key or the pin that comes inside the box, a tray does not come out.

Most cell phones have a hole in the bottom area, right next to the charging port, where the microphone is stored. If you think that the speaker also has the peculiarity of playing as a microphone, you are wrong.

Do you really know what the purpose of that little hole in the top of your mobile phone is?

What is the small hole on the top of the ANDROID phone

It also has another hole at the top and is very similar to the one below. What is that? You are definitely wondering. Well, it is also another microphone and the peculiarity of this second slot is that it is responsible for reducing or canceling noise from outside or from your environment.

In this way, your calls will be more clear and you will not hear, for example, what is happening in construction, traffic, etc.

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the app google phone.

If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Click here on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID & Spam”.

There you have to enable the three options: “Show caller ID and spam”, “Filter spam calls” and “Verified calls”.

This way when someone contacts you, you will be able to know the contact and you will also see a warning if it is spam or not.

How to activate or deactivate the 5G network on my cell phone

The first thing will be to enter the “settings” of your cell phone.

At that moment, click “Internet Connection”.

There go to “Mobile Network”.

In this section, find the “Preferred type of network” section.

If your cell phone has 5G, it will most likely say “5G/4G/3G”.

To deactivate it, simply press the phrase and select “4G / 3G”.

In the case of iPhones, go to Settings, Cellular Data, Options, Voice and Data and choose whether or not you want 5G.

How to make your mobile phone say the name of the person calling you

First, enter your device’s Settings Android You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon. Now, locate and tap on the “Accessibility” section.

Here, tap on the “Interaction and Skill” option.

Go to “Answer / End Calls”.

Finally, turn on the switch called Read Names Aloud.

Done, now every time one of your contacts calls you Android It will automatically say its name out loud, but if there are strange signs it will not be able to translate it as expected, for example: if you have a friend with the name “J(U)an”, the phone will say “jota, brackets, U, brackets, that” . to take it into account.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

