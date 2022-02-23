MinTIC invites 1,800 Colombians to train for free in data science | education

Seeking MinTIC Strengthen digital skills and thus be able to develop the skills required by the business sector and enhance the technological progress of the country. Registrations are open Until March 13th.

“During this government, 2,295 Colombians already had skills in data science and artificial intelligence thanks to this program. By generating these skills, beneficiaries can join different companies, which are increasingly looking for professionals who integrate analytics techniques into their operations. With the facts we prepare to confront Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, said Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Carmen Legia Valderrama.

The call is directed to Professionals, educators, undergraduates, managers or employees of public and private organizations interested in strengthening their data science skills.

The training will be carried out through a “live online” format, which has the benefits of face-to-face training, but is conducted through video calls. Students receive Live conferences and interact with teachers in real time.

requirements

He has Colombian citizenship.

Proficiency in English at level B2, C1 or C2 (according to the Common European Framework). The entire training process will be carried out in this language.

Get full availability to develop sessions scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM for 13 weeks.

Set aside 10 hours between Sunday and Friday, in addition to concurrent classes, to complete the course activities.

Be a professional or undergraduate student.

They have the skills and competencies in programming, information analysis, statistics, and mathematics, among others, which will be assessed in a technical exam.

Each participant must ensure that they have a connection and a computer to carry out simultaneous meetings and to develop the course that will be virtual.

Register in the contact form provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

You have your own personal email account.

Download, fill out and attach the document “Annex 1 Application for Registration” contained in the registration form.

Go ahead and listen to the El Consultorio podcast: