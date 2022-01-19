And the Deputy Foreign Ministers of South Korea and the United States … Sherman condemns North Korea’s launch of ballistic missiles

“We are open to all measures to urgently resume dialogue with North Korea” … Iran and Ukraine are also discussing

(Seoul=Yonhap News) Reporter Kim Hyo-jung and Kim Kyung-yun=First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had a phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on the 19th to discuss the issue of the Korean Peninsula and international issues such as Iran, Ukraine and Myanmar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while sharing the situation in which North Korea recently launched consecutive missiles, Vice Minister Yang reiterated that they are open to all measures for the stable management of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the immediate resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

“Deputy Secretary of State Sherman denounced North Korea’s recent launch of multiple ballistic missiles in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions,” the State Department released a separate document and said, “The ongoing joint efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula spoke of our efforts.” He said.

North Korea has launched ballistic missiles four times this month alone, and the United States has proposed adding sanctions to the UN Security Council’s North Korea Sanctions Committee along with independent sanctions.

The deputy ministers also discussed the issues of Iran, Ukraine and Myanmar.

Vice Minister Choi shared the results of his visit to Vienna, Austria, where negotiations on restoring the Iran Nuclear Agreement (JCPOA) were held earlier this month, and suggested that the ROK and the United States continue to cooperate to restore and resolve the JCPOA. The issue of Iranian frozen funds.

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman also shared the view that a quick solution is needed and expressed appreciation for South Korea’s cooperation.

Korea is not a party to the JCPOA, but in the wake of US sanctions on Iran, it holds about $7 billion (8.3 trillion won) of funds frozen in Iran.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman clarified the recent situation, and Choe supported US efforts to resolve the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to State Department statements, Sherman stressed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and discussed efforts to deter Russia from further military or offensive actions.

They also expressed their deep concern about the situation in which political instability persisted for a year after the military coup in Myanmar and suggested that we cooperate with the international community for the speedy restoration of democracy.

In addition, discussions took place on Korea-US relations and supply chain cooperation, and they decided to work continuously for the development of the alliance by communicating frequently at various levels.

South Korea and the United States had a phone call with their foreign ministers on the 15th. In line with North Korea’s successive ballistic missile launches, intensive high-level discussions were held, including calls with the North’s main nuclear representative on the 5th and 11th and the Assistant Secretary of State on the second ten.

