Joe Biden chose Los Angeles as the venue for this year’s Summit of the Americas

Los Angeles will host this year’s Summit of the Americas

city Los Angeles will host the Ninth Summit of the Americas on June 6 this year With the goal of building a better future for the American continent, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced Tuesday in a statement.

The previous meeting, which included the leaders of the American continent, was held in Lima (Peru) in 2018.

“The national interests of the United States are inextricably linked with the fate of our closest neighbors in the Americas,” the US president said in a statement.

Biden claimed that One of the goals of the meeting will be to “bridging the gap” between what the continent’s democracies promise and what they are doing.Which depends on the actions taken together, he said.

So, the top It will revolve around the idea of ​​”building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future” As for the continent, the president explained.

The meeting also aims to address irregular migration, climate change and efforts to ensure equitable growth as the region emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.

Do The United States hosted for the first time the major regional meeting since 1994, When President Bill Clinton hosted regional leaders in Miami to Pushing for a free trade agreement It stretches from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego.

But with that lofty goal long abandoned amid escalating left-wing anti-American politics in various parts of the region, many experts have questioned the need for a costly meeting of more than 30 heads of state, each pushing their own bilateral agenda. Washington. But often with little cooperation between them.

The summit was held in Mar del Plata in 2005

So far, eight regular summits have been heldMiami (1994), Santiago de Chile (1998), Quebec (Canada, 2001), Mar del Plata (Argentina, 2005), Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago, 2009), Cartagena de Indias (Colombia, 2012), Panama ( 2015) and Lima (Peru, 2018).

but nevertheless, Only at the summit held in Panama City in 2015 was attended by all 35 . leaders which makes up the Organization of American States (OAS), to which Cuba is also a member.

The 2018 Lima event was marked by the absence of Venezuela, in which the host country Peru participated, He withdrew the invitation on the grounds that his government was responsible for the political and social crisis who lives in that nation.

In addition, in 2018, for the first time, the US President did not attend, because the then President, Donald Trump (2017-2021), delegated his representation at the meeting to Vice President Mike Pence.

