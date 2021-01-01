An unexpected return for Donald Trump, who has cut short his vacation in Florida

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington unexpectedly Thursday evening, cutting short his vacation in Florida, as he was heading to celebrate New Year’s Eve, at his residence in Maralago. Donald Trump refused to speak to reporters, and the White House did not explain why he changed the head of its program, but everything is happening amid disagreements with Republican leaders and tensions with Iran, according to Reuters, which was acquired by Medifax.

“Betrayed” by Mike Pence.

On the other hand, it is true Washington PostVice President Mike Pence allegedly asked a judge Thursday evening to reject a legal measure intended to extend his powers in order to take advantage of a congressional ceremony to nullify the presidential election result. Pence argued he’s not the right person to file a lawsuit. The vice president’s gesture disappointed supporters of President Trump, who had hoped that Pence would try to challenge some of the votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden in the Electoral College. Congress meets next week to approve the November 3 election result.

Several Republican elected officials have gone to court, arguing that an 1887 act that regulates how Congress ratifies the presidential election result is unconstitutional. According to applicants, the Constitution gives the vice president, as president of the Senate, the sole role for determining whether or not the appointment of electors by the states is valid. In other words, the petitioners wanted to obtain a court ruling that Vice President Pence had the right to personally determine that the electoral votes awarded to Joe Biden in the Electoral College in early December were invalid and to recognize the self-proposed electors who – congregated in several states contesting the results of The election.

In the November 3 election, 81 million voters voted for Biden, so the Democrat won 306 electoral college votes, while Trump received only 232 votes.

Disagreements with the Republican camp in the Senate

Donald Trump’s unexpected return to Washington also coincides with his disagreements with members of the US Congress. Donald Trump rejected the Pentagon budget bill and objected to the amount of the social benefits.

The House of Representatives, in which the Democratic Party (the opposition) rules a majority, has approved Donald Trump’s (Republican politician) request to increase social benefits for the underprivileged from $ 600 to $ 2,000. But Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the majority Republican group in the Senate, refused to set a plenary session on the amendment, and appears to have rejected Donald Trump’s request.

Tensions with Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused the Donald Trump administration of wanting to search for excuses to start a military conflict with Iran.

“Instead of fighting the epidemic in the United States, Donald Trump and his entourage are wasting billions on B-52 flights and sending military forces to our region. Intelligence reports from Iraq reveal a plot to create a pretext for war. Iran does not want war, but it does not want war,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. It will publicly and directly defend its citizens, its security, and its vital interests. “

Two US B-52 bombers flew to the Middle East on Wednesday, and US officials have warned that this is a message to Iran one year after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the military commander in Baghdad, on January 3, 2020. Inside the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps .

Relations between the United States and Iran have been strained due to Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic activities. Washington is not satisfied with Iran’s influence in some Middle Eastern countries.

War preparations?

The Axios.com news site quoted Israeli officials as saying that in November the IDF ordered preparations for a possible US attack on Iran at the end of US President Donald Trump’s term. The Israeli army prepared for possible retaliation from Iran, directly or through mediators, in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

According to some sources quoted by the newspaper New York timesLast November, US President Donald Trump mentioned the idea of ​​an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, in the context of the violations reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Donald Trump’s advisers prevented him from launching military action, arguing that such an attack would generate a major conflict in the final weeks of the current US president’s term.

Editor: Luana Buffaluca