American media: the Ukrainian crisis – the pioneer of the new world order

Russia, Russia – politics, world – politics

Thomas Wright, a research associate at the Brooklyn Institute, told The Atlantic that the Ukraine crisis became a precursor to a new world order and marked the beginning of a dangerous era in international relations.

According to the expert, the entry of Crimea into Russia, the intervention in Syria, China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea, and Turkey’s use of military force, show that the foreign policy environment has changed.

“The United States can, and at times, treat the geopolitical interests of competing and even friendly nations as a side issue. They can’t do that anymore,” Wright said.

According to experts, the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize forces on the border with Ukraine is aimed at starting a real discussion on the implementation of the Minsk agreements and future European security. Wright believes that the Russian side will use military force as a tool of coercion if negotiations stop.

He added, “This crisis is not only related to the Minsk Agreement or the differences between Russia and Ukraine. It is about creating a realistic perspective for us to see a sharp escalation in the military conflict between the great powers, which will shake the international system to its foundations.”

