American media: the Ukrainian crisis – the pioneer of the new world order

American media: the Ukrainian crisis – the pioneer of the new world order

The scientific journal of the Atlantic magazine said that the Ukrainian crisis became a precursor to a new world order and marked the beginning of a dangerous era in international relations

According to the expert, the entry of Crimea into Russia, the intervention in Syria, China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea, Turkey’s use of military force, show that the foreign policy environment has changed, and even friendly countries as a by-product. According to experts, the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize forces on the border with Ukraine is aimed at starting a real discussion on the implementation of the Minsk agreements and future European security. Wright believed that if negotiations were to stop, the Russian side would use military force as a tool of coercion. “This crisis is not only related to the Minsk Agreement or the differences between Russia and Ukraine. It is about creating a realistic perspective for us to see a sharp escalation of the military conflict between the great powers, which will shake the international system to its foundations,” concluded the expert.

