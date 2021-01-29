Donald Trump and the Republicans agree to restore power in Congress.

Barely a week after storming the Capitol, Kevin McCarthy stated that President Trump was responsible for the deadly riots. But he left this conclusion and now sees the responsibility for “everyone in the whole country.”

In another attempt to pour oil on the waves with the former head of state, McCarthy went to Trump in Maralago on Thursday. After the meeting, the couple were photographed and published a joint statement to restore the majority in the House of Representatives at the end of next year, which they lost in 2018.

Trump’s commitment also includes the majority in the Senate, which Republicans knocked off by the smallest margin possible in early January. Consequently, Trump’s speculation about creating his own party will be buried for the time being.

More Republicans He expressed in various ways his criticism of Trump after the elections and riots in Parliament, and perhaps most attentively, five senators voted with Democrats on the issue of the constitutionality of the Second Supreme Court against Trump. The main negotiations are due to start on February 9th.

Liz Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, is in Trump’s crossfire after voting with Democrats for the Second Supreme Court, and before 2022, he is expected to put all his energy into rival Anthony Bouchard. Seated Republicans or candidates at different levels in Pennsylvania and Georgia, among others, can expect support from the new Trump-McCarthy alliance if they express their loyalty, while others can count on strong headwinds.

The distribution in the Congressional Chamber is 50-50 in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the leader of the wave and 221-211 in the House of Representatives, where there are three vacant seats. All House seats are at risk on November 8, 2022 and in the Senate there are 34 seats, 14 of which are now held by Democrats.

