Amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal £ 40 Console Price Reduction (UK)

Update: It looks like the deal was really too good to be missed, as all listings have now changed and are currently unavailable. We hope Asda will update these listings with more stocks, so keep checking back if you’re keen on getting a discount console.

Original article: The Amazing Black Friday deal for Nintendo Switch consoles has arrived in the UK, with prices for both the original model and Switch Lite down by Extremely A large amount.

Supermarket giant Asda is currently selling the original Switch for just £ 239.99, which saves £ 40 off the regular retail price; Switch Lite – in all colors – costs just £ 169.99, which saves £ 30.

If you want to jump in when the opportunity arises, you’ll find all of the links you’ll need below.

Please note that some of the external links on this page are affiliate links, which means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read the Federal Trade Commission disclosure for more information.

We can’t imagine any other Switch Console Black Friday deals outperform this one, so we won’t blame you for choosing one of these. If you’re interested in learning more Nintendo Black Friday deals, we’ve got you covered:

Very good transit? Let us know if you get one of these discounted units in the comments.