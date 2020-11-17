The reworked Tachanka won’t be available in R6 professional matches until 2021

Tachanka will be placed in competitive quarantine until next season in 2021, according to a tweet from Stewart Ewen, which is part of Rainbow Six Sage Ubisoft Team.

Currently, different regions are concluding their “Mini-Major” tournaments, and APAC is scheduled to play this weekend. Tachanka for live servers launched earlier today.

Tachanka is being isolated at launch until the next esports season begins in 2021. – Stuart Ewen (@StuartEwen) November 17, 2020

in a Rainbow six, New players are in quarantine for a period of three months before being selected in Professional Play. This is to prevent new operators from tarnishing the gameplay of the game overnight. It also allows teams to prepare for incoming descriptive changes and for Ubisoft to reduce or improve the new operators as it sees fit.

There is no precedent for competitive isolation units to rework a trigger.

Rework Tachanka is controversial. There are a lot of coaches, players, and professional content creators who fear that it is overrated. There appears to be no downside to taking it. For now, fans will have to content themselves with seeing what he can do in scrimmages before he appears on the official match broadcast.