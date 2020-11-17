The reworked Tachanka won’t be available in R6 professional matches until 2021

18 mins ago Elena Rowse

Image via Ubisoft

Tachanka will be placed in competitive quarantine until next season in 2021, according to a tweet from Stewart Ewen, which is part of Rainbow Six Sage Ubisoft Team.

Currently, different regions are concluding their “Mini-Major” tournaments, and APAC is scheduled to play this weekend. Tachanka for live servers launched earlier today.

in a Rainbow six, New players are in quarantine for a period of three months before being selected in Professional Play. This is to prevent new operators from tarnishing the gameplay of the game overnight. It also allows teams to prepare for incoming descriptive changes and for Ubisoft to reduce or improve the new operators as it sees fit.

There is no precedent for competitive isolation units to rework a trigger.

Rework Tachanka is controversial. There are a lot of coaches, players, and professional content creators who fear that it is overrated. There appears to be no downside to taking it. For now, fans will have to content themselves with seeing what he can do in scrimmages before he appears on the official match broadcast.

READ  Marvel's Spider-Man has been completely redesigned for PS5

More Stories

Amazing Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal £ 40 Console Price Reduction (UK)

8 hours ago Elena Rowse

Fortnite’s skin leak reveals the first look of Spider-Man’s villain

16 hours ago Elena Rowse

Symmetra Stone’s story was released by Stone Short Story; Skin teased

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Mini’s Vision Urbanaut looks like a living room on wheels

8 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Harry Styles defended his mom after he was criticized for wearing dresses

15 mins ago Neville Carr

Greenland glaciers may lose more ice than previously thought, raising concerns about sea level rise

16 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Chris Weidman’s match against Uriah Hall at UFC 258 Works on February 13th

17 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The reworked Tachanka won’t be available in R6 professional matches until 2021

18 mins ago Elena Rowse