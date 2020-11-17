Fortnite’s skin leak reveals the first look of Spider-Man’s villain

It is an electronic game He was playing Venom skin as part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series for the game, and fans are now getting their first look at the character thanks to a new leak. Earlier today, the game’s official Twitter account released a dimmed silhouette of the character, however It is an electronic game The VastBlast leak has released a full photo ahead of the official reveal. From the photo, it looks like anti-hero will feature the same iconic design originally created by Todd McFarlane. Venom has been a fan favorite since she debuted in 1988, so the character came out in It is an electronic game It must be very exciting for the players!

The tweet from VastBlast can be found embedded below.

The Spill: Full Poison Costume! pic.twitter.com/scV0lAmeys – VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (VastBlastt) November 16, 2020

Narration It is an electronic game Season 2 of Season 2 focused on the heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Venom joins previously released characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Groot and Black Widow in the game. Epic Games has yet to announce an end date for the current season, but it is expected to end later this month, or early December. Things were developing towards a showdown with the fiery Galactus of the world, which should be the big event of the season. Earlier leaks indicated that the end of this season could be the biggest yet in the game, but fans will have to wait to see if that is the case!

Venom’s addition to the game makes a lot of sense from a popular point of view. After they debuted in Amazing Spider-Man # 300, Venom quickly became one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies. Since then, Venom has moved on from his wall-crawling hatred, becoming closer to the hero over the years. The character’s current ongoing series has also been written by Donnie Keats. Keats wrote the illustrated comic book for It is an electronic game The crossover, which takes place in the current Marvel continuity. As such, it seemed only a matter of time before Venom appeared It is an electronic game!

It is an electronic game Currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can see all of our previous coverage of the game here.

