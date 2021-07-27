All the rules for Italians for a holiday abroad

While you are in Italy, the green passport problem is spreading, and it is not easy for those who are going on vacation abroad to break free between them. Many different rules for each destination. In fact, many countries have other requirements than the green certificate that is already in the European Union. there he is Drive with all the rules from one country to another.

Greece

To travel to Greece, all citizens, including children under 12 years of age, must complete a Passenger Tracking Form (PLF), which must provide information on their place of origin, previous length of stay in other countries, and address of residence in Greece. Submission of the Green Pass is required, otherwise one of these certifications is required: completion of a minimum 14-day vaccination course; Negative molecular test performed 72 hours before entering Greece; Take a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of entering Greece; Treatment certificate issued after a molecular or rapid antigen test. When the sample arrives in Greece, it can undergo a mandatory rapid test. Those who refuse can be denied entry. In a positive Express Entry smear, there is a mandatory isolation period. Farnesina explains that customers of restaurants, bars, cafes and all indoor entertainment venues (cinemas, theaters, etc.) will have to prove that they have received the vaccination or have tested negative in the past three days (partially) or in the last two days (against health). Minors will be allowed access only on the basis of the negative result obtained after the self-test. Immunization, molecular testing or antigen testing are not required for outdoor restaurants/bars. When returning to Italy, it is necessary to present the Passenger Locator Form and Green Certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, or a molecular or antigenic smear made in the last 48 hours.

France

Italians who have completed at least a 2-week course of vaccination with the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or a 4-week program with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can travel to France. Those who have not been vaccinated can enter the following conditions: if they are over 11 years old, they can take a molecular test or antigen test, with negative results, which is performed less than 72 hours before departure; Repeat the test on arrival for a mandatory 10-day green quarantine certificate, whether vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine or treatment, or a molecular or antigen swab performed within the past 48 hours. The green road is mandatory for access to entertainment and cultural venues, and from August onwards entry to bars, restaurants, shopping malls, trains, planes and long-distance buses will also be required. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present a Passenger Locator and Green Certificate form, both for vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, and for treatment, a molecular or antigenic smear taken in the last 48 hours.

Spain

The rules for entering Spain “vary according to the risk category in the countries of origin, which the Spanish government sets weekly based on the rate of infections recorded by the Covid-19 virus.” There is no obligation to quarantine those coming from Schengen countries, it is necessary to undergo a medical examination before entering the country. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present a Passenger Locator and Green Certificate form, both for vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, and for treatment, a molecular or antigenic smear taken in the last 48 hours.

Portugal

You must complete the Portuguese Government Digital Tracking Form (PLF) and submit the Green Card. Those without Green Passage must hold one of these certifications: Complete a minimum 14-day course of vaccination; Negative molecular test performed 72 hours before entering Greece; Take a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of entering Greece; Treatment certificate issued after a molecular or rapid antigen test.

Austria

A green license is required to travel to Austria. Possession of a test, recovery certificate or vaccination exempts you from quarantine if you have been in Austria within the last 10 days. Those who do not possess one of the three certifications must take the test within 24 hours. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present a Passenger Locator and Green Certificate form, both for vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, and for treatment, a molecular or antigenic smear taken in the last 48 hours.

Malta

You can enter Malta by presenting a Green Pass certifying that you have completed a minimum 14-day Covid-19 vaccination course. Those without certification must undergo a 14-day quarantine at a designated hotel by the Maltese health authorities. Food costs will be borne by the interested party. People who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons and children aged 5 to 11 years do not need a green pass, but must take a negative test within 72 hours before entering Maltese territory. Upon return to Italy, it is necessary to present a Passenger Locator and Green Certificate form, both for vaccination with an EMA-recognised vaccine, and for treatment, a molecular or antigenic smear taken in the last 48 hours.

United kingdom

To travel to the UK, you must submit a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken in the three days prior to the day of departure. The test must be in English with the name of the traveler as mentioned in the passport/ID card, date of birth, name of the test taken and contact details of the medical center that conducted the test. In addition, the online travel search form must be completed two days prior to departure. A 10-day quarantine obligation, which can be halved by taking a paid trial on the fifth day of self-isolation. Both tests remain mandatory on the second and eighth day of isolation. Upon return, there are five days of mandatory quarantine and a Passenger Tracking Form is required.

© All Rights Reserved