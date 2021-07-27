Comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wendy Sherman’s visit

During a press conference on July 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Vice Foreign Minister Sherman’s visit to Tianjin was an occasion for another major diplomatic exchange between China and the United States following the dialogue.

According to Zhao Lijian, during the meeting, China urged the United States to establish an objective and correct understanding of the Chinese side, to change course and correct mistakes in order to meet halfway, respect each other, compete fairly, peacefully coexist and return. to political pragmatism about China.

Zhao Lijian also mentioned that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has set three basic conditions for the United States to effectively manage differences and prevent Sino-US relations from getting out of hand, which are also the three core outcomes that China adheres to: First, the United States must not challenge or distort or attempt to undermine the course and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Second, the United States should not seek to impede or harm China’s development process. Third, the United States must not infringe on China’s national sovereignty or undermine China’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting and the talks, China made clear its position on the issue of the origin of SARS-CoV-2, as well as on Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and cybersecurity. Then the Chinese side rejected the absurd theories developed by the United States and openly made their own demands. China has also submitted two lists to the United States: the first is a list of 16 items to demand that the United States correct its incorrect policies, words, and actions toward China; The second is a list of 10 major issues that China pays special attention to.