From Lady Gaga to J Lo, a parade of stars to the Biden settlement

Several artists live in the department on January 20, and Tom Hanks will host the TV show

Will wait on Wednesday 20 January opening ceremony From new President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On this occasion, many international artists will participate, and some will perform live. from Lady GagaWho sings the national anthem, prof Tom Hanks, Host of the special TV show, here all the stars are ready to welcome the new tenant of the White House.

What will Lady Gaga do

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem on the steps of the Capitol Building. The inaugural committee confirmed Biden Harris A. variety That the artist will perform Shiny star banner For the swearing-in ceremony, which usually starts around 11:30 AM (local time). This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning singer has sung the national anthem: in 2016 she was praised for her interpretation of the Super Bowl 50 opening.

Da JLo a Bon Jovi

Among the artists of the day, Latin superstar Jennifer Lopez, ready to go wild to the beat of her most famous song. Other confirmed names include John Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and rapper Ant Clemons.

Tom Hanks will lead the show

Obviously, it will not be the audience: After the congressional attack, Washington authorities closed the National Mall entirely for security reasons, while an “impenetrable wall” was erected around the Capitol by more than two meters. Biden, too, who wanted to get to Washington by train as he did for decades when he was a senator, had to give up.

However, the show will be broadcast by the major US networks, with a special show by actor Tom Hanks. “Celebrating America” ​​is the title of the prime-time program, which will last 90 minutes.

Biden section

Biden will pledge to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution” by placing his hand on a huge Bible with the Celtic Cross handed down from generation to generation in his family since 1893. Family friends, Jesuit priest Leo Donovan and Methodist pastor Sylvester Payman, will open and close the ceremony. Amanda Gorman, poet and young activist from Los Angeles, will read one of her books.