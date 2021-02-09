Akira Ikigami, wrong comment on TV? Criticism from within the LDP … “Trump is indifferent to human rights issues in China”

meterDonald TrumpWas the former president interested in “human rights” or not? Broadcast news commentary on January 30 ‘Was Akira Ikigami’s news like this !!』(Asahi TV System), the comment made by journalist Akira Ikigami was strongly opposed by some members of Parliament. When Mr. Ikigami made a statement about the program regarding democratization demonstrations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong, saying that Mr. Trump was “not interested in human rights issues,” it was pointed out that “this is not true.” Right.

Liberal Democratic Party Masamune Wada “Mr. Ikigami is not eligible as a user agent”

In the broadcast the same day, Mr. Ikegami made clear about the change of government from Republican Trump to Democratic President Joe Biden. Masamun Wada, a member of the House of Councilors of the Liberal Democratic Party (relative, former parliamentary secretary of the Cabinet Office and former deputy director general of the party’s public relations headquarters), chomped on the statement. On the second day, Mr. Wada wrote an article on a news site “BLOGOS”.Akira Ikigami’s statements that are completely inconsistent with the facts should I let go?』Mr. Ikigami denounces the following. I will quote below.