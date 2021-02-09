Djokovic lands on his Australian debut

Novak Djokovic entered his private garden with the confidence and sobriety of the one who left a year ago with the title of hero under his arm. The Serbian has already won in Australia, his best tournament with eight hits, more than anyone in history. In a semi-humiliating encounter, the world number one appeared by beating Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in an hour and 34 minutes (6-3 6-1, 6-2), making him the favorite to be a champion at Rod Laver Stadium.

In addition to his fifteen successive wins and unbeatings since the knockout stage in 2018, only Dominic Tim was able in last year’s final to snatch at least one group from him in his last seven meetings in Melbourne.

In the second round, Djokovic, who is guaranteed to leave Australia in first place in the world, will face American Frances Tiavo, whom he has never faced.

As for the rest of the candidates, Tim, who did not have a big ATP trophy, sweated in his debut defeating Kazakhstani Mikhail Kokushkin (7-6 (2) 6-2 6-3) and would play in the league. In the second round, against German Dominic Kupfer, while Alexander Zverev, who reached the final of the US Open, lost a group on the road to American Marcus Giron (6-7 (10), 7-6 (5), 6-3 and 6) . -2).

Eighth seed Diego Schwartzman, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Gregor Dimitrov, and Australian Nick Kyrgios also passed the first hurdle.

On the part of the Spaniards, there was good news for the Navy. Asturian Pablo Carreno defeated Japanese Ki Nishikori 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-2, while Pedro Martinez Yosihito Nishioka stunned 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. .

Carino will face Jerry Veseli in the next level and Martinez will face Finn Emil Rosuvore, executioner of Gael Monfils who is training at Nadal Academy in Manacor. The bad news was left by Albert Ramos who couldn’t stand up to Taylor Fritz (7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (6).

Nadal is running a match against Laslo Djeri



On the second day, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal. The world number two starts his career against the Serbian Laslo Djer and does so without knowing how his back will respond to the efforts and demands of the five groups. The Spaniard only played one pre-tournament match and it was the Adelaide Fair where he defeated Dominic Thiem. He could not play any of the three ATP Cup qualifying rounds due to discomfort in the lower back and the Spaniard did not clear any doubts prior to debut.

“I think I am a specialist in living with problems and you have to try to find a solution. My first game will be very difficult and I’ll compete to the fullest and try to win whatever it takes. I will fight for what I can and will go day by day, ”he told Eurosport.

Garbiñe Muguruza also made its debut this Tuesday, after the organization moved its meeting on Monday to contest the final of a pre-season tournament this weekend. And she will face Russian-Spanish Margarita Gasparyan, who has not seen previous confrontations.

The tournament will also kick off between Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Andogar, Feliciano Lopez, Roberto Carbliss, Mario Villela, Paula Padosa, Alyona Bolsava and Sarah Sorribes.