A woman trying to eat dinner rushes from a Canadian restaurant and falls across the roof in front of the police

From dinner and dash to dinner and crash!

A woman who was trying to fortify a restaurant from the escape bill without paying for her food tried to crawl into the roof hatch in the ladies’ room – only to fall to the floor and into the kitchen where the police were waiting to arrest her.

The March 2020 accident occurred at an unnamed restaurant in the western Canadian city of Burnaby, east of Vancouver.

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Burnaby, British Columbia released a video of the incident.

No woman was injured. There were also no injuries among the restaurant workers and the police.

In March, a restaurant manager in Burnaby, British Columbia called the police after hearing strange noises from the ceiling tiles.

The woman’s escape plan faltered as she could be heard crawling through the hole above the ceiling tiles.

When the manager notices something suspicious, call the police.

Dinner and washing machine made her just a few feet away before smashing the ceiling tiles.

According to the authorities, the restaurant refused to file criminal charges against the woman after taking into account “the circumstances of her life and her struggles.”

" Regardless of your situation in life, no one should be risking their health and well-being in an effort to evade payment, apprehension or repercussions, " the Canadian Royal Mounted Police said.

This situation could have ended much worse. No matter your situation in life, no one should risk their health and well-being in an attempt to evade push, apprehension, or repercussions.

“Fortunately, this situation ended without injury and everyone learned the lessons.”

“ We got a call from a restaurant manager near Metrotown stating that one of their customers did not want to pay his bill, ” Cpl said. Michael Calang said News 1130.

So they went to the ladies’ room and started going up to the holes in the ceiling.

When the police arrived, they started looking for the woman. Moments later, they heard a noise coming from the roof.

“As you can see in the video, she entered us and made it easier for us to find her,” Klang said.

“It seems to us that she did not want to pay her bill, and as soon as she got into the bathroom, I think she knew no other way to bypass the manager or the staff and somehow decided if this was the most logical way to avoid paying her bill.

At first, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers took her into custody. But the manager decided not to bring any criminal charges against her.

“We had some strict conversations with the lady and took some other avenues, which we will not go into because there are no fees,” Calang said.

We’ll take this as a reminder to everyone that this is not safe, first and foremost.

“You could have been hurt badly in this situation.”