A new breed in France and Spain. California crisis 80 million cases

USA TODAY is tracking the news surrounding COVID-19 when a pair of vaccines join the US war against a virus that has killed more than 330,000 Americans since the first reported death in February. Keep this page updated for the latest updates on vaccine distribution, including who is receiving vaccines and where they are, plus other news about COVID-19 across the USA TODAY network.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video posted on Facebook and Twitter Thursday That the number of California residents who are hospitalized with the Coronavirus could double within 30 days if current trends continue.

South Korea, previously a success story in tackling the coronavirus epidemic, is struggling with a spike in cases over the Christmas week: 1,241 on Christmas Day alone. This is the largest daily increase the nation has ever seen.

The school announced Friday evening that the Duke women’s basketball team ended its 2020-21 season after just four games, due to fears of the Coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reported that cases of the new coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom were announced in France and Spain on Christmas Day.

Pope Francis launched an appeal on Christmas Day, urging “vaccines for all, especially for the weakest and most needy,” who should be the first. Francis made unofficial remarks during his traditional “European and European Blessing” work.

Japan has confirmed the first five cases of a new variant of the Coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said that the five people arrived from Britain on December 18 and 21, and this happens as the nation struggles to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, as the capital, Tokyo, hit a new high. 949 cases.

📈 Today’s numbers: According to reports from the United States, there are more than 18.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 330,000 deaths Data from Johns Hopkins University. Global totals: More than 79 million cases and 1.7 million deaths.

Here’s a closer look at the major news today:

After the Coronavirus has hit them hard, some indigenous people are hesitant to get a vaccine

For many, the promise of a vaccine provides hope and relief. But Josie Bassis, a Montana Crowe, warned of the long-term consequences of this.

Although tribal communities have been disproportionately destroyed by COVID-19 nationally, Passes isn’t alone in hesitation. When tribes start receiving and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, many tribal members are hesitant to get the vaccine.

Some people fear that the indigenous people will be used as “guinea pigs”, while others are reluctant to trust Indian health services. Some feel invincible, as the tribes have survived devastating diseases, such as smallpox and violent massacres. Many people prefer to wait and watch the effects of the vaccine as more people receive it.

Experts say this suspicion is justified, as the tribes have suffered from underinvestment, inefficiency and brutality at the hands of the federal government. The consequences of this neglect span across generations and are today manifested in systemic inequality, many of which expose them to the further COVID-19 epidemic. Read more here.

– Nora Mabe, Great Falls Tribune

A black doctor dies of COVID-19 after reporting racist treatment in hospital

A black doctor who died of COVID-19 after weeks of fighting the virus said he was ill-treated and delayed proper care at an Indiana hospital because of his race. Dr. Susan Moore, 52, died on December 20 after being hospitalized multiple times with complications from COVID-19, first at IU Health North and then at Ascencion-St. Vincent in Carmel, Indiana.

Her frustration with the care provided to IU Health has been recorded on Facebook in multiple updates. The first came on December 4 when he said the delay in treatment and diagnosis was due to the color of his skin.

Citing patient privacy, an IU Health spokesperson declined to speak specifically about the case, but did share a written statement on behalf of IU Health North:

“As an organization committed to equality and the reduction of racial disparities in health care, we take allegations of discrimination very seriously and investigate every allegation,” the statement said. Treatment options are often agreed upon and reviewed by medical experts from a variety of specialties, and we are committed to the commitment and expertise of our caregivers and the quality of care provided to our patients every day. “

– Justin L MacE Holly F Hayes, Indianapolis Star

Would mini movie theaters survive this slow holiday season?

The COVID-19 crisis has devastated movie theaters of all sizes, but independent smallholders are feeling better. Nationwide, a host of businesses will exit permanently and likely close 70% of small and medium-sized cinemas without federal assistance, according to the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO).

Many struggle to survive by making special popcorn dishes and specialties, among other strategies. Their loss would be a severe blow to the cultural life of America. It is an important source for more serious independently produced art films. And in an era dominated by elegant multiplexing, its large and ancient theaters often provide the only entertainment in small American towns.

Fortunately, salvation is in sight. There’s an insignificant clause in the $ 900 billion COVID bill passed by Congress this week that would provide $ 15 billion to small theaters, live entertainment venues, performing arts venues and museums. A last-minute NATO lobbying campaign added cinemas and $ 5 billion to theoretically cover their financial needs.

Paul Davidson

His father developed the polio vaccine. Here’s what you think about COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Salk vaguely remembers the day he was vaccinated against polio in 1953. His father, Dr. Jonas Salk, made history by establishing the polio vaccine at the University of Pittsburgh and inoculating his family as soon as it was found to be safe and effective. .

Polio cases peaked in the early 1950s, but each summer incapacitates an average of 35,000 people every year for decades, sometimes causing paralysis and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Government officials have closed the swimming pools, cinemas, parks, and other entertainment that naturally comes with summer vacations.

The Jonas Salk vaccine has helped eradicate polio in most parts of the world, which many people hope will happen with a coronavirus vaccine. However, Salk warns that eradicating polio in the United States has been a long and difficult journey, and he does not expect eliminating COVID-19 will be easier.

“It will be a long way to go until you get adequate vaccinations for people around the world … This virus doesn’t respect borders,” said Salk, a physician and part-time professor of infectious diseases at the University of Pittsburgh. . Where his father developed the polio vaccine. “It is flying everywhere in the world, and if this virus is not contained everywhere, it will continue to spread and be a problem.”

Adriana Rodriguez

Contribution: The Associated Press